Ashlyn Hojnowski age 18, of Monroe, August 13, 2019.
Beloved daughter of Matthew Hojnowski and Gail (Shane) Corbiere. Loving sister of Nathan Gebert, Logan Gebert and Kevin Cavill. Dear granddaughter of Cheryl and Mike Hojnowski and Paula Gebert. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Jill Gebert, Michael (Leigh) Hojnowski, Andrew Hojnowski, Timothy Hojnowski and Kenneth Hojnowski. She was a loving cousin of many and a good friend of Evelyn Bolicki.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather Jay Gebert, great grandmother Margaret Gebert, great-grandparents Frank and Sophie Hojnowski, great-uncle Douglas Geno, great-aunt Lois Davenport and her cousin Joshua Davenport.
Visitation is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Sunday at 2 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House or Pick U Wall of Courage at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019