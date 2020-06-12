Audrey C. Sims, age 82, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9th, at the IHM senior living community.

Born March 13, 1938, in Carleton, MI, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Retha (Weisbecker) Wickenheiser. Audrey attended St. Mary Academy and graduated with the class of 1956. On May 11, 1957, she married Clayton E. Sims at St. Patrick Church and together they raised six children. She chose to stay home and raise her family as they were the most important thing to her.

Audrey was a long time member of St. Patrick Church. She spent countless hours volunteering her time at St Mary Catholic Central High School Development Office. For more than 35 years, Audrey was a part of the St. Patrick Festival Committee and would always help with the auctions. Over the course of her life, she had crocheted and donated more than 150 afghans for family, friends and those in need. Audrey enjoyed collecting clocks, bells, and lighthouses and in her spare time she liked to cook, bake, and read Amish books. She also enjoyed painting wood projects made by her late husband, Clayton.

To cherish her memory, she leaves three sons: Scott (Shirl) Sims of St. Helen, MI, Jeffrey (Laurie) Sims of Carleton, MI, and Darryl (Michele) Sims of Carleton, MI; three daughters: Denise Lambert of Monroe, MI, Jannita (Tim) Simpson of Monroe, MI and Krista Sims of Monroe, MI; two brothers: Terry and Tim Wickenheiser; two sisters: Janet Esper, and Mariann (Herb) Meyer; and fifteen grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clayton, her parents: Harold and Retha Wickenheiser; and a son-in-law, Mark Lambert; a brother, Robert Wickenheiser; a sister, Donna Langton and two brothers-in-law; Ed Langton and Ron Esper.

Audrey was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store