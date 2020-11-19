Audrey Delores Gerhardt, age 95 of Riverview, formerly of Monroe, died Nov. 15. She was born May 30, 1925, to Alvin F. Iott and Clara B. Nusbaum.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles M. Gerhardt. Loving mother of Robert Gerhardt, Gerald (Kimberly) Gerhardt and Joyce (Brent) Roebke. Mother-in-law of Bernetta Gerhardt and Julie Gerhardt. Dearest Grandmother of Bryce (Lisa) Roebke, Tyler (Ashley) Roebke, Kelsey Roebke, Travis (Cassandra) Gerhardt, Melissa (Jason) Tarasiewicz, Allison (Timothy) Lozon, Nicole (Andrew) Blair and the late Charles A. Gerhardt. Great-grandmother of Avery Roebke, Henley Roebke, Emery Roebke, Harper Lozon and Aria Lozon. Dear sister of Rita Iott.
Preceded in death by children, Nancy Catherine, Kenneth Joseph, and Thomas Michael; sisters, Barbara, Marilyn, Mary Rouleau, Angela Gaynier and brothers, Lawrence, Hubert, Ralph, Cletus, Leonard, and Joseph Iott.
Her working career began during WWII at Willow Run Airport in support of the war effort. While raising a young family, she served as a Den Mother for Boy Scouts and a 4-H Leader. In the 1960s, she was a well-known seamstress in the Monroe area. She retired from La-Z-Boy Furniture Offices in Monroe in 1983. Following retirement, she fulfilled her love for little children by becoming an aide in the St. John School Latchkey program.
Audrey was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maybee, where she served in the Ladies Guild and the Church Choir until 1963. When her children began attending school at St. John, Monroe, she became a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monroe, where, after her retirement, she attended daily Mass, followed by the "ladies breakfast gathering" and visiting friends or the sick who were homebound. She also held membership in Knights of Columbus, Monroe and the Monroe Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary. In 2013, she moved to Grosse Ile and became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, followed by a Memorial Mass at 12 noon. A private interment will be held later. Masks will be required.
Contributions can be made in memory of Audrey to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.