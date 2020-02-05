|
Audrey (Deanie) G. Bowman, age 85, of Ida, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 1, 2020.
Born January 9, 1935, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Rector and Nettie ( Ellison) Wilson. Deanie attended Lincoln Middle School and graduated in 1949. She went on to attend and graduate from Monroe High School with the class of 1952 and later went to Davis Business College. Deanie married Ronald Lyle Bowman on June 12, 1953 and together they raised three children. She was a member of Whiteford Wesleyan Church.
Deanie was a sweet and loving woman. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always concerned about others.
Deanie worked as a bookkeeper and retired from Ford Motor Company in 1990 then moved to Florida. Deanie and Lyle spent 25 enjoyable years bowling, playing cards, roller and ice skating, square dancing, playing tennis, bike riding and traveling.
To cherish her memory she leaves two sons: Brent (Gail) Bowman of Romulus, Michigan and Keith (Laura) Bowman of Ida, Michigan; a daughter, Ginger Williams of Blissfield, Michigan; six grandchildren: Brad (Megan) Bowman, Amber Bowman, Amy Bowman, Patrick (Michael McCarthy) Bowman, Collin Williams and Jordan Williams.
Deanie is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Bowman, her parents, Rector and Nettie Wilson, two brothers: Rex and Roger Williams and a sister, Gwen Tyree Jaggers.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3 until 6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Rick Deisler officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 5, 2020