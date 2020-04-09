|
Audrey Heath, age 83, of Monroe, MI, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was born in Wartburg, TN from the union of the late Samuel and Rutha (Drummonds) Hayes. Her family moved to the Monroe area and she went on to graduate from Monroe High School in 1954. Later on in life, Audrey's love for learning took her to Cleary College where she graduated in 1991 with an associate degree in accounting.
Audrey married Norman E. Heath in Angola, IN, on November 17, 1956. Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, she worked as a bookkeeper for Harry May Chevrolet and at several local loan services. Audrey and Norman went on to own and operate several successful businesses together. They owned and operated the Sportmans Bar in Monroe from 1960 to 1978. From 1976 to 1980, they built and sold chairs for children through their company Roc-A-Tot Chair Co. Then in 1980 to 1989, they managed Happy Day Shops which was a women's clothing store in Monroe and Ypsilanti. Lastly, they owned and operated Quick Way Expediting which was an overnight package delivery service from 1990 to 1997. It was in 1990 that she obtained her CDL license.
Though Audrey was a workaholic, she always found a way to fulfill her spare time with her interests. Audrey found joy in playing the piano, snowmobiling, trail bike riding, and camping throughout the great state of Michigan. She will be remembered as a great cook who loved trying new recipes but was fond of her meatball and spaghetti dinners that she made often. When dining out, Audrey enjoyed frog leg dinner meals. Audrey was also a Monroe Missionary Baptist Church member where she sang on the choir.
She is survived by her dear friend, Norman Heath; a son: Brent Heath of Temperance; Holly Loope of Flat Rock; a brother: Donald (Georgine) Hayes of Farmington Hills; and nine grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by a son: Bert Heath; a daughter: Norma Jean Heath; as well as three brothers and two sisters.
Due to the worldwide health crisis, private services have been selected and cremation will take place. Interment will occur at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2020