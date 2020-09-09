Audrey Lake

Aug. 1, 1928-Aug. 9, 2020

Audrey Lake, age 92, passed away on August 9, in her home, surrounded by loved ones.

A Christ follower; devoted wife; loving mother; adoring grandmother; proud great- grandmother; trusted sister; and friend to all, Audrey's enthusiasm for life and one-of-a-kind personality will be sorely missed. But those who love her are comforted both by the promise of eternal life and the bountiful memories of a truly exceptional woman.

Born in 1928 to Howard and Flossie Bowman, Audrey grew up in LaSalle, Michigan, with her two sisters and six brothers. Audrey graduated from Monroe High School in 1946.

In 1948, Audrey married World War II Veteran, Robert (Bob) Lake. They had three children and were married 67 years when Bob passed away in 2015. Audrey worked for General Mills (Toledo and Cleveland offices) for over 20 years.

After retiring in 1991, Audrey and Bob moved to Florida, where they spent the better part of the last three decades living life to the fullest. Audrey loved to square dance and host parties.

She loved to swim, walk, shoot, golf, and bowl. Most of all, perhaps, she loved games - she was a fierce competitor (euchre, catch phrase, you name it) and a faithful fan (especially of the Tampa Bay Rays).

Audrey worked as hard as she played. She loved her country and served at her local polling place in every election since 1991. She volunteered all over her community with boundless energy and compassion.

She joined the fight against breast cancer by not only beating the disease, but also, at age 79, completing the 3-day, 60-mile Walk for the Cure. And she was a charter member of Lakeview Church in Trinity, Florida.

Audrey had a huge heart, a sharp wit, and the strongest will. She valued her family and her faith above all. When her name comes up in conversation, it's always the same: a knowing smile and a slight shake of the head.

That is equal parts admiration, wonder, and love for such a rare and remarkable woman. And that lives on.

Audrey is survived by her three children - Randolph Lake (Debbie), Michelle Covey, and Marsha Baltes (Tom) - six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, brother Leon Bowman, and sister Marlene Rigel.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18, at LaSalle Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

