Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Temperance, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Temperance, MI
View Map

Audrey Mae Lawrence


1926 - 2019
Audrey Mae Lawrence Obituary
Audrey Mae Lawrence, 93 years, of Sylvania, OH, formerly of Temperance, MI, passed away on December 19, 2019, at the Lakes of Sylvania. The daughter of Clarence and Libby (LaCourse) Cousino she was born on December 12, 1926, in Bono, OH.

Audrey, a devout Catholic, was active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and St. Anthony Catholic Church. An artistic person, she enjoyed oil paintings and ceramics. She could play the piano by ear. She was known as the best cookie maker. Audrey was a fun loving person who enjoyed playing cards, going camping but most of all loved her family.

Audrey is survived by her children, Sandra Maenle, James (Donna) Lawrence, Richard (Robbin) Lawrence, Stephen (Annette) Lawrence and Theresa Buckholtz; sister, Onieda Brewster; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and other close family like friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Lawrence; sisters, Irene "Doll", Gertrude, Marie and an infant sister; sons-in-law, Arnold Maenle and Donald Buckholtz.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church Temperance, MI where she will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or a .
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 21, 2019
