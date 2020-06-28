Audrey Ruth Otto was born March 27, 1937, to Edmond and Margaret (Yarger) Niswender in Toledo, OH. She was reunited in Heaven with her only daughter Paula, on Paula's birthday, June 26th. Audrey married Clyde "Norman" Otto on November 26, 1969.

She earned her Master's Degree from Eastern Michigan University. She would represent her Eastern Michigan Eagles by wearing her sweatshirt with great pride.

Audrey worked many years in various school systems, first at Mason Consolidated Schools then Dundee Community Schools, where she was a Media Specialist. She was instrumental in founding Noah's Ark Daycare in Toledo, OH. Audrey really knew how to put together an outfit and a bulletin board! She shared her love of learning and reading with her grandkids, who she spoiled rotten.

Audrey is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Dustin (Cara) Ridener, Erin (Thomas) Goodreau, Derek Ridener and Margaret (David) Stranyak; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Easton, Patrick and Ellie; son-in-law, Micheal Ridener; her siblings, Ivan (Phyllis) Niswender and Arden (Sheryl) Niswender. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Otto; daughter, Paula Jill Ridener and sister, Phyllis Nichols.

Audrey had the sweetest heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Cremation will follow. Due to Covid-19 the family is only receiving guests who wear face masks.

