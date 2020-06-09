Aurora Christine Whitson, passed away Friday June 5, 2020, at The University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.
Visitation will occur on Wednesday June 10, 2020, at Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI, 48182 from 2 PM until the services at 7 PM. Pastor Nate Elarton will officiate. Cremation will occur at a later date.
Born May 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, MI, Aurora was the infant daughter of Bree Maddux and Ethan Whitson. Survivors include her parents, Bree and Ethan; grandparents, Paul and Joann Maddux, Carl and Kristy Whitson; Uncles, Brandon (Christine) Maddux and Aaron (Mariah Nighswander) Whitson and an aunt, Amanda Whitson. She was preceded in death by her great-aunt, Christine Jennings.
Memorials for Aurora can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Visitation will occur on Wednesday June 10, 2020, at Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI, 48182 from 2 PM until the services at 7 PM. Pastor Nate Elarton will officiate. Cremation will occur at a later date.
Born May 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, MI, Aurora was the infant daughter of Bree Maddux and Ethan Whitson. Survivors include her parents, Bree and Ethan; grandparents, Paul and Joann Maddux, Carl and Kristy Whitson; Uncles, Brandon (Christine) Maddux and Aaron (Mariah Nighswander) Whitson and an aunt, Amanda Whitson. She was preceded in death by her great-aunt, Christine Jennings.
Memorials for Aurora can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 9, 2020.