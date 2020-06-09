Aurora Christine Whitson
2020 - 2020
Aurora Christine Whitson, passed away Friday June 5, 2020, at The University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.
Visitation will occur on Wednesday June 10, 2020, at Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI, 48182 from 2 PM until the services at 7 PM. Pastor Nate Elarton will officiate. Cremation will occur at a later date.
Born May 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, MI, Aurora was the infant daughter of Bree Maddux and Ethan Whitson. Survivors include her parents, Bree and Ethan; grandparents, Paul and Joann Maddux, Carl and Kristy Whitson; Uncles, Brandon (Christine) Maddux and Aaron (Mariah Nighswander) Whitson and an aunt, Amanda Whitson. She was preceded in death by her great-aunt, Christine Jennings.
Memorials for Aurora can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 8, 2020
I'm sending lots of love hugs and kisses to the entire family. Unfortunately I never got to meet this beautiful baby...but she is precious! It always hurts when you lose a family member but hurts totally different when it's a baby in the family! I'm sending so many prayers y'all's way!
Jaclyn Lewis (Dyer)
Family
June 8, 2020
Megan Brown
June 8, 2020
Am so sorry for ther loss of this beautiful angel. We love you both very much.
Kari Hasley and Family
Family
