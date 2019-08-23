|
Autumn R. Byrd, 31 of Erie, Michigan, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI.
Born February 12, 1988, in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of Billy McGill and Kimberly Swartz.
She was a graduate of Flat Rock Community Schools and was a health care worker for Comfort Care in Monroe, MI.
Autumn was passionate about her daughters and was very family oriented.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Rhyleigh Ann and Rhyin Faith Byrd; former husband, Justin Byrd; father, Billy (June) McGill; mother, Kimberly (Joe) Lambert; brothers, Jacob (Sara) McGill, John (Val) Martinez, Tony (Kristy) Martinez and Mike (Jeanette) Bash; sister, Amy Martinez and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to the .
