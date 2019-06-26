|
|
Barbara Anne Blevins, age 77, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
Born March 20, 1942, in Kilbourne IL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Geneva (Howe) Smith. In 1961, she married James H. Blevins and together they raised four children. Barbara's priority was always her family. She dedicated her life to making sure they were loved and taken care of. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, ceramics, Tiger baseball, and doting on her beloved dogs.
To cherish her memory, Barbara leaves a son, Dale (Penny) Blevins of Hebron, IN: a daughter, Barbara (John) Johnson of Monroe, MI; three sisters: Linda (Don) Kecskes, Brenda Shinevarre, and Kay Douglas; five grandchildren: Michael (Melissa) Fuher, Nathan Blevins, Christie Blevins, Tarrin (Jim) O'Reilly, and Nick (Janae) Blevins; and seven great-grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband James H. Blevins; two sons: Timothy and Michael Blevins; and her parents; Thomas and Geneva Smith.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2 until 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at Rupp on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in La Salle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Monroe Animal Shelter or the Michigan Humane Society.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 26, 2019