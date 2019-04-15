|
Barbara Ann (Presto) D'Haene, passed away surrounded by love on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 6:20 a.m. at the same hospital where she was born.
Barb was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 18, 1952, to LaDonna (May) and Ralph Presto. She married her high school sweetheart and lifelong friend, Dennis D'Haene, on July 30th, 1971. During their marriage, she supported him as an Army wife for over a decade where they were able to travel all over Europe and numerous parts of the United States. She had various jobs throughout her life that mostly entailed caring for others. She loved cooking for family, and especially making cannolis with her grandkids at Christmas. Of the titles she has held over the years, mother and Nana were among her favorites.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her daughter, Kendra, three grandsons, Aden, Bryce and Caleb, and numerous extended family members and dear friends. She is survived by her husband, Denny, of 47 years, three children, Tedra Packard, Dominic D'Haene (Bekah), and Cabrina Noonan (Tim), and six grandchildren, Cade, Natalie, Brayden, Libby, Madeline, and Hannah. She is also survived by her four siblings, Bob (Nancy), Chuck (Karen), Debbie and Ralph (Terri). All will remember her for her story telling, food sharing and loving nature.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at St. Joseph's Shrine in Brooklyn, Michigan. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with a memorial mass at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow. She will be laid to rest at the St. Joseph's Shrine cemetery over looking Iron Lake at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2019