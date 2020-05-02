Our beautiful Mom, Barbara Ann Pellow (Bergquist), closed her brilliant blue eyes and entered heaven April 29th at the age of 92.
Her story began in Chicago, IL, on December 1, 1927, when born to Paul and Kathryn (Scheolls) Bergquist. She was a proud graduate of Monroe High School, class of 1946. Mom met her future husband, Bill, and they started their life together June 24, 1950. Bill passed away July 4, 2013, after 63 years of marriage.
Surviving Barb are her four children: Beth (Steve) Albitz; Janet (Kelly) Copelle; David (Mary) Pellow and Donald (Liz) Pellow; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to spouse, Bill, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pauline Weidman.
Mom was a gentle and beloved lady. She was an avid reader along with knitting and crocheting. Many afghans were made for charity and friends/family. In addition to her biologic family, she had 2 additional families. After Dad's death, she moved to Luther Haus in Temperance, MI where she quickly made friendships that remained strong until her death. Her largest family is the congregation of West Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a member for 55 years.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services for Barb will be planned and announced at a later date.
Memorials for Mrs. Pellow can be made to West Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 2, 2020.