Barbara Ann Sampson, age 81, of Carleton, passed away in her home the evening of Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home for visitation from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wednesday January 8, 2020, where a funeral service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 1 p.m. Reverend Lee Cullen, Pastor of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Barbara was born January 14, 1938, in Monroe, MI to the late Albert and Mildred (Bloss) Stevenson. On January 15, 1958, in Monroe, Barbara married the love of her life, Harrison Doyle Sampson, and the two would go on to spend 48 loving years together before his passing on December 14, 2006.
Barbara was a homemaker for most of her life, tending to her and Harrison's home and raising their three children. She was a member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and enjoyed baking pies and cookies for everyone. Above all else, Barbara loved to spend time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Barbara leaves two sons, Edward Doyle (Ronda) and Paul Allen (Tanzy Kiser) Sampson; one daughter, Pamela Kay (Spencer) Smith; one brother, Bill Stevenson; two sisters, Edith Gentry and Helen Veres; four grandchildren: Heather (Dale) Grein, Nickolas (Rochelle) Sampson, Mackenzie (Lee Secord) Sampson, and Madison Sampson; and three great grandchildren: Harrison, Julian, and Everly Sampson.
Along with her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and George Stevenson; and three sisters: Alice Burgard, Bonita Swartz, and Corrine Behm.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Barbara's honor are asked to please consider the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 7, 2020