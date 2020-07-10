Barbara Ann (Hougland) Uckele, 58, of Monroe, MI passed away in her home, in Harriman, TN, on Monday June 29, 2020.

Barbara retired from Ford Motor Company to follow her dreams of becoming a Registered Nurse. Nursing was her passion and in doing so created lifelong friendships that she held dear. She was extremely hard working and loved to spend her free time on the lake with the ones she loved, in the garden, or in her award winning flower beds. Barbara loved to sit outside on her deck with a cup of coffee and a good book while soaking up the sunshine. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and whipping up delicious creations in the kitchen. She often swapped recipes with her sisters, Debbie and Susie, whom she cherished and adored. The excitement of making a new recipe was palpable because she treasured being able to share in something with her sisters regardless of the distance between them. When it came to the holidays, she created memories and traditions that will last forever. These traditions have already been passed down to her grandchildren and will continue to bring joy as they are honoured and continued through future generations.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Virgie Hougland, and sister, Deborah Wagner.

Survivors left to mourn her loss include her daughters , Katie Chinchak and Tara Uckele; son, Ryan Uckele; Sister, Susan Lazette (Phil Lazette); brother in law, Michael Wagner(Deborah Wagner); nieces, Amy Lazette (daughters Joslyn and Taryn), Mandy Fuller (Harley Fuller), and Julie Wagner (son Brandon); nephew, Thomas Wagner; grandsons, Joshua and Dylan Chinchak; granddaughters, Evelyn and Charlotte Dylenski.

Barbara's family has chosen to have a private service. They will be receiving family and friends for a casual luncheon on Saturday July 18, 2020, from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

The luncheon will be located at: 1932 Stumpmier Rd., Monroe, MI 48162.

