Barbara Betty Mitchell, 87 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on April 7, 2019, in the University of Michigan. The daughter of Georg and Dina (Weigand) Claus she was born on November 28, 1931.
Barbara was born and raised in Mainz, Germany. She met Charles Donald Mitchell (a soldier in WWII) and married him on June 19, 1953. They moved to the United States to start a new life and family.
Barbara worked for Howard Johnson, MasterCrafts and Sharon Manufacturing in Lambertville for 23 years until they closed. She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and visiting Amish County. She knitted many caps and scarves but most of all she enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Bedford Senior Citizens Center.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Donna (James) Setzler and James (Kelly) Mitchell; grandchildren, Barbara (Ignazio) Cuccia, Christopher (Katie) Setzler, Donald (Melody) Setzler. Jamie Mitchell, Taylor (Andrew) Barger and Justin (LeAnn) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Maria, Rosa, Ana, Jacob, Evelyn, Eleanora, Gordon, Noah; brother-in-law, Jerry (Diane) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Barb Mitchell; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; brothers, Paul and Norbert Claus and brother-in-law, Thomas Mitchell.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI. Her strong faith carried through each day and the challenges God presented her with. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2019