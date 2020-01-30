|
|
Barbara Elaine Linzie, age 80, of Lambertville, MI, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Walter and Helen (Guthrie) Horton, she was born on October 29th, 1939, in Lambertville. She married Richard Linzie on July 18th, 1959. Together they raised three children and owned and operated their business in Lambertville for 45 years. Barb retired from the University of Toledo in 2004.
More than anything, Barb cared deeply for her friends and family and enjoyed traveling, dining out, and attending Elvis tributes with close friends. Although diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in her early 70s, she vowed that she would never give up. Her resilience and courageousness has been such an inspiration to her loved ones. She will always be remembered for her beauty, generosity, fun-loving nature, and kindheartedness.
Barb is survived by her children, Rick (Deonne) Linzie, Kelley Linzie, Mary Linzie; siblings, Terry (Judy) Horton, Marcia (Jeff) Gibson; grandchildren, Hilary Linzie, Hunter Linzie, Haven Linzie, Jack Perry, and Meg Perry. Also surviving are many close friends, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Linzie, and her parents, Walter and Helen Horton.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI where the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Donations may be given to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 30, 2020