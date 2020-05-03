Barbara J. Renton
1930 - 2020
Barbara J. Renton, age 90, of Howell, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 7, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Alvin and Ida (Block) Blazer of New Boston, MI. On June 27, 1959, she married Carl T. Renton of Wayne, MI.

She graduated from Slocum-Truax High School, Trenton, MI in 1947. She continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State Normal College (Eastern) in 1951, a Master of Arts in Education from Michigan State University in 1958 and a Masters in Library Science from Eastern Michigan University in 1978. She taught Home Economics at Huron High School and, later, was the Librarian/Media Specialist in charge of all New Boston Huron School District Libraries.

Barbara was a loving and supportive mother, involved attentive grandmother, life long educator, accomplished in many crafts, seamstress, doll house builder, cross-stitch artist, archiver of memories, voracious reader, crossword puzzle junkie and a gadget girl.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl and son Eric.

She is survived by her son, Robert Andrew (Kelly Burns) Renton of Howell, MI; and daughters, Sarah Ann Renton of Howell, MI and Alice Louise (Garret) Ernst of Perry, MI; her grandchildren, Carl Ernst, Claire Ernst, Camille Ernst, Riley Halek, Noah Halek, Bennett Halek, and Harrison Renton; and her sister, Constance (Emil) Krzyske of Waltz, MI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church & Child Development Center, 228 N. Burkhart Rd., Howell, MI 48843.

Due to the current events in the world, a private family service is to be held with a memorial service to be held in the future, so please visit the website for future updates.

Arrangements entrusted to Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock, MI. www.BobceanFuneralHome.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.
