|
|
Barbara Jean Reno was born on July 30, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. She was the only child born from the union of the late Arthur S. Reno and the late Geneva E. Elwood. Barbara attended Monroe Public Schools graduating high school with the Class of 1958.
She married Norman Wayne McDaniel on May 28, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. Barbara cared for the needs of her husband and daughters. For many years she was also employed as a Nurse's Aid for Medilodge of Monroe.
Barbara was selfless, loving and kind to all those who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was very protective of them. Barbara kept active water walking at the YMCA, playing cards, shopping, eating out with friends and hosting family gatherings.
In her quiet time, Barbara could be found watching her favorite TV shows on the Game Show Network or reading a Danielle Steel Novel.
Barbara Jean McDaniel, age 79, of Monroe passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Regional Hospital.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband Wayne in November of 2007; stillborn baby girl, Daughter: Dena R. Snider in 2019; grandson: Andrew Mark Snider.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a daughter: Shannon Marie (Jon V.) Kellen of Monroe; four beloved grandchildren: Jacob Wayne Kellen, Nathan Jon Kellen, Rachel Lee Kellen, Amber Marie Snider, and Son-in law Dr. Mark A. Snider.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Rosary service led by Father David Burgard will take place at 6:00pm also at Merkle's. She will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Mary Parish, 127 North Monroe Street. Father David Burgard of the church will officiate. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019