Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Parish
127 North Monroe Street
View Map

Barbara Jean McDaniel


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean McDaniel Obituary
Barbara Jean Reno was born on July 30, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. She was the only child born from the union of the late Arthur S. Reno and the late Geneva E. Elwood. Barbara attended Monroe Public Schools graduating high school with the Class of 1958.

She married Norman Wayne McDaniel on May 28, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. Barbara cared for the needs of her husband and daughters. For many years she was also employed as a Nurse's Aid for Medilodge of Monroe.

Barbara was selfless, loving and kind to all those who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was very protective of them. Barbara kept active water walking at the YMCA, playing cards, shopping, eating out with friends and hosting family gatherings.

In her quiet time, Barbara could be found watching her favorite TV shows on the Game Show Network or reading a Danielle Steel Novel.

Barbara Jean McDaniel, age 79, of Monroe passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Regional Hospital.

In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband Wayne in November of 2007; stillborn baby girl, Daughter: Dena R. Snider in 2019; grandson: Andrew Mark Snider.

To cherish her memory, she leaves a daughter: Shannon Marie (Jon V.) Kellen of Monroe; four beloved grandchildren: Jacob Wayne Kellen, Nathan Jon Kellen, Rachel Lee Kellen, Amber Marie Snider, and Son-in law Dr. Mark A. Snider.

Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Rosary service led by Father David Burgard will take place at 6:00pm also at Merkle's. She will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Mary Parish, 127 North Monroe Street. Father David Burgard of the church will officiate. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Download Now