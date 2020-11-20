Barbara Jean Miller, 84 years old of Rockwood, MI passed on November 18 in her home surrounded by her children. Barbara was raised on a farm in Carleton, MI by her loving parents Edmund and Mildred Wickenheiser, and attended St. Patrick's Catholic Elementary School and was a member of the church. Barbara had music in her soul and was a talented and wonderful singer. She was invited to sing on the radio at 4 years of age and at the Fox Theater in Detroit at age 14. She recorded Eric Clapton's song, "You Look Wonderful Tonight" at a recording studio in Romulus, MI in 2014. She also enjoyed karaoke and won multiple contests. Those that heard Barbara sing were moved by her voice and love of music.
Barbara enjoyed ballroom dancing, and that passion for dance led her as a student to become a ballroom instructor. Barbara was proud of her Native American heritage and loved attending Pow Wows. She was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribe. Barbara was employed at Conrail Railroad for many years serving in various positions. After a long and dedicated career, she retired from the crew-dispatching department.
Barbara had a terrific and witty sense of humor! Outgoing and compassionate to others, she made friends easily, and was quickly called "Mom" by many of the younger lives she touched. Those who knew Barbara Jean will miss her vibrant personality, her love for life, and her giving heart to those who needed a friend. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild will forever miss her love and support, her gift for laughter, and sense of strength through family. She was an extraordinary and giving lady that will be remembered and loved for the rest of time.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Mildred, sister Shirley Strickler, and brother Bob Wickenheiser. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Gene Bressette. She is also survived by her first husband, John Miller and their five children; John Miller (Linda), Michele Miller-Cheplicki (Leonard), Christopher Miller (Leann), Barbara Frederick, and Dian Gonyea (Thomas); and a sister-in-law, Inez Kieselbach. She is further survived by five grandchildren; Nicholas Vitt, April Sunga (Joshua), Alexandra Frederick, Frederick McFadden, and Jacob McFadden; one great-grandchild, Alexander Mesic; and many nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Ford Chapel Funeral Home in Rockwood, MI. Visitation will begin Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Catholic Mass will also be held, details to follow. For updated service information, or to share a memory please visit at www.martenson.com.