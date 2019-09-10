|
Barbara Jean Perion (Means), 85 yrs, of Dundee, MI, died Saturday September 7, 2019, in her residence under the care of Arbor Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Thursday September 12, 2019, from 2-8PM. She will lie-in-state on Friday September 13, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Irene's Catholic Church, Dundee, MI, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. Pastor Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born April 24, 1934, in Le Mars, IA. Barbara was the daughter of Silas Clay and Loretta Alvina (Sudtelgte) Means. She was a 1952 Le Mars High School Graduate. She also attained her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Iowa State University in 1956. She married John Cyril Perion on December 29, 1956 in Le Mars, IA. John died January 14, 2011. Barbara was a homemaker/teacher who worked as the director of religious education at St. Irene's Catholic Church, Dundee, MI. She was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Parish, St. Irene's Catholic Church, Dundee, MI, who was a global traveler who loved to read, garden, Dundee Wrestling and spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include: children, Patricia (Mark) Snell, Brian (Bridget) Perion, Kathleen (Todd) Olsen, John (Jennifer) Perion, Michael (Ariadna) Perion, Daniel (Sharyn) Perion, Barbara (Israel) Carroll, 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Gabriel's Catholic Parish.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019