Barbara Katheryn Brewer
Feb. 17, 1937 – June 27, 2019
Barbara Kathryn Ramsey was born in Monroe, Michigan on February 17, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Henry Ramsey and the late Katie (Orick) Ramsey. Barb attended Monroe Public Schools, graduating high school with the Class of 1955.
She married Keith Brewer on September 3, 1957, and the couple would be blessed with four children. Barb was kind and affectionate, painstakingly caring for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. For more than ten years, she also was employed by Monroe Bank & Trust.
Barb was a most gracious hostess and warmly welcomed everyone into her home. Over the years, Barb loved bowling, playing bingo and cards. She could often be found engrossed in a good book. Most of all, Barb loved being surrounded by her family and visiting her cabin up north, where she eventually lived for many years.
Barbara Kathryn Brewer, age 82 of Monroe, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 under the care of Great Lakes Caring Hospice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Keith Brewer; three brothers: William Ramsey, Robert Ramsey and Roy Ramsey; and a grandchild: Jamie Kelly.
To cherish her memory, Barbara leaves three sons: Keith Brewer of Onaway, Michigan, Kirk Brewer of Monroe and Kevin Brewer of Dundee; one daughter: Kerry Kelly of Norfolk, Virginia; one sister: Judy (Duane) Beeker of Monroe; one brother: Jim (Linda) Ramsey of Monroe; seven grandchildren: Stacy (Matt) VanWasshnova, Susan (Gary) Wilton, Brian Brewer, Kathryn Kelly, Emilee (Gregg) Giannetti, Kory Brewer and Keaton Brewer; and six great grandchildren: Caleb, Arianna, Isaiah, Colsen, Thayer and Reed.
Friends may gather on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until A Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019