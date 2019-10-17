|
Barbara Lee (Fann) Schroeder, 71, Grover Hill, OH and former long-time resident of Monroe, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Van Wert Nursing Home.
Barbara was born January 29, 1948 in Riverside, CA, to the late Charles and Betty (Okert) Fann. She was a 1966 graduate of Dundee High School. On March 16, 1985, she married Frank Hunter in Monroe, who preceded her in death in 1996. She then married Jeffrey Schroeder on September 10, 2011 in Defiance, OH. Barbara was a legal secretary for many years and worked for retired Circuit Court Judge Michael LaBeau at one time. She enjoyed travel and even owned Getaway Tours of Monroe for a short time. While living in Texas, her love of crafts inspired her to open a craft store called Craft Emporium, which she co-owned with her sister Anita for several years. She loved spending time with family, especially her two grandchildren. Other interests included scrapbooking and garage sale hunting. She was an active member of the Van Wert congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; daughter, April (Morris) Hill of Snohomish, WA; son, Erik (Maribel) Hunter of Mission, TX; grandchildren, Whitley (Corey) Duke and Caleb Hill both of Snohomish, WA; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Duke; sisters, Deborah Barrett of Monroe, MI, Anita Young of Deer Park, TX; brothers, Cal Fann and Chris Fann both of Weslaco, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, a niece, Kim Barrett, and a nephew, Nathan Barrett.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 11239 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019