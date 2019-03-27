|
|
Barbara Ruth Boberg, 74, of Monroe died early morning of March 23 at home surrounded by family and loved ones
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 30 at 11a.m. at Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church, located at 2740 Nadeau Road. Pastor Rex Jones will officiate.
Barb was the daughter of George and Vivian Boberg.
She is survived by 4 daughters, Bobbie (Tony) Martin, Frankie Popejoy, Nicki Miles and son Sterling Popejoy. Grandchildren Tony, Jimmy, Teshia, Corey, Kelcie, Samantha, Kaycie, Karlie, Carrie. 3 great grandchildren Tiana, Collin, Dominic. She is also survived by 9 siblings Pat (Bob) Mosher, Phyllis (Lynn) Wagner, Dick (Joyce), George (Linda), Bob (Dianne), LInda Boberg, Linda (Al) Maus, Doug, Mike (Judi), Vickie (Jim) Lantzsch.
She was predeceased by parents; daughter, Vivian; and brother Bill.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 27, 2019