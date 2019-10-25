|
Beatrice C. Cousino, age 97, died October 23, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard; dear mother of Sr. Diann Cousino, I.H.M., Barbara (John) Rutz, Bernard (June), Mary (Jack) Pio, Rosellen (Rene) Crombez, Vincent, Joan (Steven) Griffen, Anne (James) O'Dell, Suzanne (Peter) Mack, and the late Joseph; grandmother of 27; great grandmother of 39.
Visitation will be Tuesday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. with an evening service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn.
www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019