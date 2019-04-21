|
Beatrice Theresa (Harvey) Kiley, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep in Boynton Beach, Fla., on April 15, 2019.
Beatrice was the eight of 10 children born to Delia (Brissette) and John Harvey in River Rouge, MI on October 3, 1925.
Beatrice met the love of her life, Murtha James Kiley, at a St. Patrick's CYO event during WWII. Murtha was stationed in the Pacific and Beatrice worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at the Willow Run Bomber Plant during the war. They were married on June 7, 1947, at St. Patrick's Church, in Carleton, and were devoted companions for 66 years until Murtha's death January 9, 2014. They resided in Carleton and Monroe, before moving in 1978 to Florida.
Murtha contracted polio in 1952, and became a Champion for the handicapped. Beatrice worked fulltime employment to support the family as she cared for her disabled husband and four young children. Beatrice worked various clerical jobs over the years and for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. In addition, she managed a Senior Citizen Center and had a Bee-Line Clothing franchise.
Beatrice was a woman of small stature but possessed a strong spirit and a quick, sharp mind right to the end. She took a genuine interest in her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families. Beatrice was a lifelong practicing Catholic whose faith defined her - praying daily for others was what she did best. Beatrice was on no medication, feeling no pain, and happily embraced technology, becoming proficient with a cell phone and IPad.
Beatrice is predeceased by her husband, parents, siblings, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by four children: Susan M. Scibetta, Boynton Beach, FL; Gary M. (Kathy), Palm Coast,
FL; Patrick J. (Paula); and Kenneth J., both of Monroe, MI; twelve (12) grandchildren: Michelle Hochman, Aimee Shumate, Sheri Bless, Patrick S. Kiley, Steven Kiley, Kris Shepherd, April Chappell, Jennifer Bullard, Amber Kiley, Sara Martin, Emilie Scibetta and Shawn Kiley; and 17 great-grandchildren,
The family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Glick Family Funeral Home, Boca Raton, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lake Worth, FL and Beatrice will be laid to rest with Murtha at 12:45 PM at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 21, 2019