Benadine Frye "Bennie" Nadeau
1924 - 2020
Benadine Frye was born April 24, 1924, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Above anything, family was most important to Benadine. She relished the time she spent with her husband, exploring the great outdoors of Pennsylvania, where they had a home. In her healthy years, she enjoyed the warm sun in Inverness, Florida while also taking up residency for a while.

She received her divine nourishment by attending Monroe Full Gospel Church, Monroe, Michigan. When she was not feeding her spiritual appetite, she was frequenting the restaurants in the Monroe area to nurture her body. She did not have a favorite establishment, so she enjoyed eating at anyplace that offered fish,shrimp and Prime Rib.

Benadine Nadeau, age 96, of Monroe, passed away on November 14, 2020, at 7:03 p.m. at IHM Healthcare Care Center. In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her husband: Frank; Mother: Lillian Sharpe; stepfather: Ed Sharpe; children: Judy Sparozic, David Howard and Deborah Howard; grandchildren: David Howard and Gari Miller; great grandchildren: Jeremy Sparozic., Melissa Cooper and Hunter Guthrie; siblings: Wanda ""Dooley"" Thompson, Faye Cook, William Sharpe, Jan Worrell and Thomas Sharpe.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: James (Pamela) Howard of Monroe, Michigan, Sharon (the late Tony) Cronenwett of Carleton, Michigan, Lorene (Glennis) Mayne, Frankie (Theresa) Nadeau, Michael Nadeau, John Nadeau, and Scott Nadeau; one brother: Dolphus (Shirley) Sharpe of Lafollette, Tennessee; twenty seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, immediate cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Inurnment to occur at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com to leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
