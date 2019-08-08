Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841

Benjamin H. Curson


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin H. Curson Obituary
Benjamin Howard Curson, 40 years, of Ida, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 2, 2019.

The son of Randy and Lynn (Gault) Curson, he was born on June 1, 1979 in Toledo, OH.

Ben was a kind, loving and gentle soul.

He is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Chris (Grace); Jason (Crystal) and his niece, Loretta.

Ben enjoyed reading, history, video games, rocking his niece to sleep and swimming in Florida. Ben was always happy, a man of few words but made them count when he spoke. Ben loved animals, especially his chickens and dogs, Ruby and Sissy.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now