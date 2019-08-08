|
|
Benjamin Howard Curson, 40 years, of Ida, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 2, 2019.
The son of Randy and Lynn (Gault) Curson, he was born on June 1, 1979 in Toledo, OH.
Ben was a kind, loving and gentle soul.
He is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Chris (Grace); Jason (Crystal) and his niece, Loretta.
Ben enjoyed reading, history, video games, rocking his niece to sleep and swimming in Florida. Ben was always happy, a man of few words but made them count when he spoke. Ben loved animals, especially his chickens and dogs, Ruby and Sissy.
The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019