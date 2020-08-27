1/1
Benjamin S. Gotha
1932 - 2020
Benjamin S. Gotha, 88 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. The son of Frank and Bertha (Steinman) Gotha he was born on April 27, 1932, in Maybee, MI.
Benjamin graduated from Ida High School in 1951. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Army in 1952 serving in Korea for 2 years. Benjamin married Margaret Reddington on November 30, 1957.
Benjamin retired from the Monroe County Road Commission. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and bragging about his grandsons. A lifetime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Temperance, MI
Benjamin is survived by his loving daughters: Tina (Dale) Berning, Kay Gotha and Ann (Jim) Fellows; grandchildren, Pat (Kelsey) Berning, Joshua (Amber) Fellows, Steven (Rachel) Berning, Ben (Haley) Fellows and Landon Fellows; great-grandchildren, Harper, Luna and Emmett; sisters, Mary Lehr and Louise Dussia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; great-granddaughter, Kinley; and seven siblings.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St. Anthony Road, Temperance, MI 48182 until the time of the mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the church or Ebeid Hospice at Flower Hospital. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 27, 2020.
