Benton A. Standifer, age 98, of Ida, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Born March 20, 1921, in Fork Ridge Tennessee, he was the son of the late Noah and Mary (Lake) Standifer.
Benton served his country honorably in the United States Army from July of 1942 until September of 1945. That year he married the late Gladys Cupp and together they had four children. In 1983, Benton married Deborah Keck and from that union a daughter was born.
Benton made his living as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Monroe County Road Commission.
He was a current member of Victory Temple Church of God in Erie.
Benton loved spending time with his wife and family, and always wanted to make sure they were safe and cared for. He was a very handy man, and loved to tell stories. In his spare time he enjoyed playing with his little grandsons, gardening and feeding the birds. Benton had a soft spot for children and always had a pocket full of candy for them.
To cherish his memory he leaves his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah (Keck) Standifer; a son, Carliss (Katherine) Standifer; four daughters: Melba-Karen Ish, Katherine-Paulette (Phil) Gray, Benita-Imogene (Michael) Sperling and Elizabeth Jean (Trenton Albert) Pullou; a brother, Homer Standifer; a sister, Margie Turner; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Benton was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Mary Standifer, and a son, Jimmy-David Standifer.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 until 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at Rupp on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Rev. Alfred Whittaker officiating. Burial will immediately follow at LaSalle Township Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family made be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2019