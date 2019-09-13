|
Bernadette M. Cozart, age 75, of South Rockwood, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born August 30, 1944, Bernadette was the daughter of John and Ethel (Cousino) Beaudrie. A 1962 graduate of Airport High School, she married the love of her life, Charles Cozart, on May 29, 1965. Bernadette worked as a Medical Assistant for over 40 years, retiring in 2010. She was a faithful member of St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Rockwood. She enjoyed shopping, bingo, doing yard work, flowers and traveling, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Bernadette leaves to cherish her memory, Charles, her beloved husband of the past 54 years; her children: Theresa (Jeff) Berge of Flat Rock, Susie Cozart of Wyandotte and Tom (Liz) Cozart of Carleton; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Kirk) Willis and Jeffrey Berge; three grandchildren: Hailee, Everett and Evan; as well as three siblings: Chuck (Darlene) Beaudrie of South Rockwood, Denny (Janice) Beaudrie of Cody, Wyoming and Chris Harvell of Carleton; a brother-in-law Steve Beck and a sister-in-law Joann Beaudrie. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings: Jack Beaudrie, Pat Beck, May Ann Jones, Timothy Beaudrie and Jennifer Beaudrie.
A celebration of Bernadette's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm. The funeral service will be Monday. She will lie in state from 10am until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30am from St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. Fr. James Rafferty, pastor of the church will officiate. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bernadette may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019