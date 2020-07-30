1/1
Bernadine Breitfelder Adler
1949 - 2020
Bernadine (Breitfelder) Adler, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born to Edward and Eleanora (Bregen) on June 16, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio. She attended Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1944.
Bernadine married John A. Adler on September 3, 1949. They celebrated 65 years of marriage and family until John preceded her in death in 2015. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital in the business office in the early 1950s. However, she spent most of her years raising and enjoying her family. Her favorite past-times included bowling, gardening, traveling, baking, and spending time with family. Bernadine was the matriarch of the Adler family, exhibiting poise and grace, never speaking ill of anyone.
Bernadine is survived by her eight children Tom (Pat), Jim (Virgie Hamrick), Karen Foos, Dave (Poe Timmons), Joyce (Rick) Millette, John (Karri), Chris (Nick Greszler), and Rob (Rene); 16 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband John, Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and son-in-law Roger Foos.
Friends may visit on Friday, July 31st at the Historic Church of St. Patrick (Avondale Ave) beginning at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Church of St. Patrick or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Ansberg-West Funeral Home.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 30, 2020.
