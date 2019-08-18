|
Bernadine Kay Nitchie, age 71, of Brooklyn, Michigan, gained her wings on August 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born on February 11, 1948, in Monroe, Michigan, the second youngest of six children born from the union of the late Thomas Otis Pierce and the late Lila Ruth (Woods) Pierce.
Bernadine graduated from Monroe High School with the Class of 1966. She then attended Monroe County Community College for a brief time before starting her more than thirty-year career in the medical field. She would retire in 2009.
Bernadine was an avid piano player, who loved her animals as if they were her children.
Bernadine leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law: Jimmy and Jammie Massey of Brooklyn; her daughter: Donna Starkey (Tim Harpster) of Taylor; ten grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; a brother: Thomas (Rita) Pierce of Sydney, Ohio; a sister: Wanda Sikorski of Toledo; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bernadine's, passing was preceded by three sisters: Sue, Ann, and Ruby; and her youngest son: Timothy Scott Massey.
A memorial service is planned for the near future. Merkle Funeral Service, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019