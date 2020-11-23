Bernadine M. Needles, 89, of Lambertville, MI, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living.
Born May 4, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Grace (Evans) Abel. She married Richard C. Needles on September 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2020. Bernadine enjoyed crafts, sewing, camping and traveling the country.
She is survived by her loving children, Karen (Randy) Kincaid, Keith (Deborah) Needles and 5 grandchildren, Kelly (Casey), Danielle, Nick, Amanda and Ashley; great grandchildren, Caleb, Kinzi, and Cutter. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joanne McColley and Lucille Kummerer.
Visitation with COVID-19 guidelines will be held from 4 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.