Bernard E. Walters, 81 years, of Findlay, OH, died Monday, November 9, 2020, in Autumn Court, Ottawa, OH. Friends may call at Pleasant View Cemetery Friday, November 13, 2020, from 11 AM until the service at 12 PM. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate of prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born April 1, 1939, in Petersburg, MI. Bernard was the son of Russell and Opal (Pool) Walters. He graduated from Ida High School. He served with the Us Army from July 1956 to July 1959. He married Carolyn Windish on March 13, 1997. He was self employed as a Real Estate Appraiser for 15 years retiring in 2010. He formerly worked at a stain glass shop for 5 years. He loved working with stain glass and golfing.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn; children, Steve (Dawn) Walters, Patti (Doug) Iott; stepchildren, Scott (Jenny) Windish, Susanna Frantz; siblings, Bill (Mary) Walters, Darlene Parron; grandchildren, Jason (Liz) Walters, Ryan Walters, Danielle (Drew) Glaser, Brandon Iott, Justin Iott and stepgrandchildren, Rashelle Windish, Ashley Windish, Cameron Windish, Marissa Windish, Lydia Windish, Katilyn Frantz and Grayson Frantz; great-grandchildren, Tenley, Hudson, and baby Eli on the way; and his his fur baby Daisly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Russell and Robert; and a sister, Opal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Monroe Humane Society.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.