Bernetta Brooks, 83 years, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Medilodge of Monroe nursing home.
Born December 25, 1935 in Monroe, Michigan, Bernetta was the daughter of Floyd and Blanche Savage. She was one of nine children. She got married to the love of her life Clarence H. Brooks, Sr. on July 24, 1954 in Angola Indiana. They remarried on December 18, 1954 at the Air Force Palm Beach Catholic Chapel in West Palm Beach, Florida. They enjoyed almost 65 long years together.
Bernetta started off going to school at St. Michael's Elementary School. She attended St. Mary's Academy and graduated in the class of 1953. After school, Bernetta worked for 30 years at Mercy Memorial Hospital as a Nursing aide as well as PBX operator for the hospital.
She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and the great grand kids. She was a life long member at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Monroe. She was known for her famous cooking, liked to crochet afghans, and enjoyed reading.
Bernetta was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was the beloved wife of Clarence "Buck" Brooks Sr. Loving mother of Clarence "Bucky" (Roxanne) Brooks Jr. and Elizabeth (Daniel) Mitchell. Dearest grandmother of Jennifer Reed, Ryan Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, and Jacob Mitchell. Great grandmother of Hannah Reed, Heidi Reed, Braxton Reed, and Vada Reed. Dear Sister of James Savage and Gloria (Edward) Collingsworth.
Sadly, Bernetta was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Floyd Jr. Savage, Lloyd Savage, Evelyn Matteson, Virgina Kohler, Marion Bomia, and Joan Miller.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 14 at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 South Custer Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161 from 2-8 p.m. A rosary will take place Tuesday May 14 at Rupp Funeral Home at 6 PM. Bernette will lie instate at 10 AM. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, located at 502 W. Front Street, Monroe, MI, 48161. Fr. Philip Ching will officiate. Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on May 12, 2019