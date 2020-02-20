|
Bernice Hehl-Miller, age 91, of Neosho, MO, passed away Monday, February 17th, 2020. She was born September 7, 1928 in Monroe, Michigan to Oscar and Gertrude Hehl. Bernice married Charles L. Miller on October 5, 1946. They were married for 58 years. Charles preceded her in death in 2004. Bernice was employed for 19 years by Bradley Co. and 17 years by the city of East Lansing where she later retired. Charles and Bernice moved to Neosho, MO in 1995. Bernice was a faithful member of the First Lutheran Church, Neosho, MO and the YMCA.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Charles Miller, as well as her parents, Oscar and Gertrude Hehl and siblings, Arlene Drott, Kenneth Hehl, Melvin Hehl, Lucille Ziesmer, Evelyn Imo, and Dorthy Manor. She is survived by 2 sons, James Miller, Neosho MO and Steve Miller and wife Linda, Neosho, MO; 3 grandchildren, Latish Miller, Travers City, MI; Jamie Enyart and husband Cheynne Enyart, Collinsville, OK; Jody Barnett and husband Joel Barnett, Neosho, MO; and 11 great grandchildren, along with countless loving family and friends who cherished her dearly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February, 20 at Clark Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday February, 21 at the First Lutheran Church, Neosho, MO at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donation in her name to the First Lutheran Church, Neosho, MO c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.
Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.
Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020