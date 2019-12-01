|
Bernice "Lou" Louella Baker, age 85 of Monroe, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Alice Lorraine Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Lou was born May 13, 1934, in Petersburg, MI to the late George D. and Eleanor G. (Ubele) Cooper. She attended Adrian High School where she earned her Diploma in 1952. Following High School, Lou married the love of her life, Robert E. Baker, on June 21, 1952 in Adrian, MI. She was a homemaker for most of her life, caring for her husband and children, but she also worked at Michigan Bell Telephone for 5 years, doing light soldering for switchboard installation in Detroit.
Lou would go on to take 2 years of drafting classes and designed her and Robert's home of 47 years. She enjoyed playing the organ, reading, crossword puzzles, and baking pies. Above all else, Lou loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her dear grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Lou leaves her husband of 67 years, Robert; two sons, the late Lynn (Colleen) Baker of Monroe, MI and Craig (Valarie) Baker of Adrian, MI; two daughters: Patricia (Gerald) McLaughlin of Maybee, MI and Cheryl (Randy) Thomas of Livonia, MI; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one sister in law, Alwine Cooper, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Cooper.
Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday December 4, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a service celebrating Lou's life will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 1 p.m. Rev. Melodye Surgeon VanOudheusden, Pastor of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, will officiate. Private burial will take place at Rath Cemetery, Monroe.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bernice's honor are asked to please consider The , St. Paul's United Methodist Church Organ Fund, or may donate to a .
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019