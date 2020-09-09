Bernice Frances Willaert was born July 29, 1934, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of six children born from the union of Andrew and Zoe (Colpaert) Willaert.
After graduating high school, Bernice would find employment at Michigan Bell as a telephone operator. Later in life, while studying to achieve a bachelor's degree, Bernice would work for Bargain City, Alexander Grant and Company and Luttrell Supply Company in Toledo, Ohio. After graduating from the University of Toledo, Bernice would be hired as a buyer for the University Bookstore. Once she returned to Monroe, she would gain employment from the L.K. Comstock and Pump Engineering where she would eventually retire.
Family was of the utmost importance to Bernice and she always looked forward to family gatherings where everyone could gather and enjoy each other's company and stories. Sometimes these family gatherings would include a friendly game or two of Euchre and Push.
Among Bernice's passions was playing golf and bowling. She relished getting together with her friends to tee it up at one of the local golf courses or to toss a strike down the alley of Nortel Lanes where she was in a league.
Bernice would get her spiritual nourishment attending St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monroe, and she continued to do so weekly until her health prevented her from appearing in person. When she began to decline, Bernice was devoted to her daily prayer list and continued to pray for others in need.
Bernice Frances Windels, age 86, of Monroe passed away Saturday September 5, 2020, at 3:32 p.m.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by parents; two brothers, John Willaert and James Willaert; and one son-in-law, Nick Shiflet.
To cherish her memory, Bernice leaves a husband, Ralph Windels; children, Thomas (Heather) Lazette, Adrienne (Tom) Drake, Jean (Paul) VanderHorst, Michael (Laura) Lazette, Craig (Melissa) Windels, Renee Shiflet; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and sisters, Helen Edwards, Fran Ingels and Andrea (Tom) Labo.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monroe, with Father David Burgard officiating, followed by a procession to Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, for interment. Arrangements were entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monroe.
The family would like to thank each and everyone at the Monroe Regional Hospital for their dedicated care and compassion that was given during this difficult time.
Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.