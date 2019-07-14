|
Bessie Mildred Servey, age 91, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.
She was the daughter of Lloyd Wolfe and Lydia Weiss. She married Charles Servey Jr. on September 30, 1944. Sadly, he preceded her in death on March 25, 1985.
Bessie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved her family. She devoted her whole life to loving, diligently praying and faithfully sharing her love of Jesus with them and others.
She was a member of Cross Pointe Church of Monroe. Her favorite hobby was puzzling. She was famous for her delicious Christmas cookies, pumpkin pies and her favorite, frog eye salad.
To cherish her memory, Bessie leaves behind five children, Sharon (Kenneth) Oelke, Charlotte (Paul) Huyck, Charles (Linda) Servey III, Patricia (John) Turner and Ronald (Barbara) Servey, plus twenty grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, two sisters, Evelyn LaChevalier and Dorothy Davidson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Lillian Russell, Lloyd Wolfe Jr., James and Leonard Weiss and Irene Horne; a daughter-in-law, Mary Survey, and a grandson, Adam Fate Survey.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM and Monday July 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM at Rupp Funeral Home of Monroe. Pastor Jay Anderson of Cross Pointe Church in Monroe will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Pointe Church of Monroe.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at http://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com/obituaries.
Published in Monroe News from July 14 to July 15, 2019