Beth Ann Powers, age 69, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the afternoon of Saturday, August 15, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Family and friends may visit from 12 noon-4 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday August 19, 2020, where a funeral service celebrating Beth's life will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate. In accordance with Beth's wishes, cremation will follow.
Beth was born December 16, 1950, in Monroe, MI, to the late George and Jean (Kern) Mental. She married Charles Powers on December 17, 1977, in Las Vegas. The two of them would go on to build a home and raise three children. Sadly, Chuck passed away in 2004.
Beth loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her grandkids and attending their sporting events and games.
To cherish her memory, Beth leaves three children: Michael Powers, Chris (Mercedes) Powers, and Kelly (John Burnside) Powers; one brother, Dan (Lynn) Mental; one sister, Bonnie (Buddy) Column; and two grandchildren: Lexus and Sierra Powers.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Tim Mental.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Beth's honor are asked to please do so to a charity of their own choosing.
To leave a favorite memory of Beth or words of comfort for the family please visit www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Online condolences to the family, as well as up to date COVID-19 regulations, may be found at www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.