Betty Ann Gibson, age 39, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH.
Born on December 15, 1980, in Monroe from the union of Jackie and Rose (Long) Morrison. She was one of six children. She went to Wayne High School and later got her GED in Monroe. Later on she met the love of her life, Joseph Gibson. They got married on December 1, 2001 in Monroe. They raised their family and spent over 19 wonderful years together.
Betty enjoyed listening to different kinds of music in her free time. Although most importantly she absolutely loved being with her family and spending quality time with her son, Maxwell. Betty was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of Joe Gibson. Loving mother of Maxwell Gibson. Dearest sister of David (Cyndi) Morrison, Lynn Morrison, Crystal Li, Jay Morrison, and Harley Morrison. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceeded in death by her parents: Jackie and Rose Morrison.
Services for Betty will be private and cremation will follow.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 1, 2020