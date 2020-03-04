|
|
Betty June Hombrink, age 63, of Lambertville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born July 16, 1956, in River Rouge, Michigan, Betty was the daughter of Johnie and Helen (Kline) Nunn. A graduate of Flat Rock High School, she married the love of her life, William J. Hombrink, on January 15, 1985. Sadly he preceded her in death March 15, 2016.
Betty enjoyed watching Korean Drama Shows, reading and participating in the #monroerocks project.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory a daughter and son-in-law: Christine (Gregory) Allen of Lambertville; two grandchildren: Harvey Allen and Leopold Allen; as well as two siblings: Suzanne (Charlie) Bokun of Taylor and Nancy (Rick) Metty of Ocqueoc, Michigan. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Mike Mahoney.
In accordance with Betty's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020