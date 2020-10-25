Betty J. Barnes, 95, of Lambertville, MI, went to be with God and her loved ones in heaven, Friday, October 23, 2020. Born September 28, 1925, in Leetonia, Ohio, she was the daughter of Earl and Lula (Felton) Kleinknecht. A 1943 graduate of the former Lambertville High School, she married Walter Eighmey in 1944. He preceded her in death in 1973. Betty then married Dale L. Barnes in 1976. Betty was employed for several years as a custodian for the Bedford Public Schools. She had also worked for Willy's Overland during WWII. Betty was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, MI for 90 years. She enjoyed painting and making jewelry. Betty lived for her great grandchildren's sporting events. She was loved beyond measure and thoroughly enjoyed her family.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Dale; children, Sandra Vancena and Ronald (Kathy) Eighmey; step-children, Keith (Nancy) Barnes and Shelly (Tim) George; grandchildren, Nicole (Bud) Hite, Shane (Tara) Vancena, Jason (Kelly) Eighmey, Courtney (Geoff) Thomas, Steve (Brianna) Eighmey, Taylor and Allison George and David Barnes; great grandchildren, Lucas and Maxwell Hite, Aiyana, Jacy & Denver Vancena, Preston, Liam and Lily Eighmey, Greyson and Colton Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Eighmey; brothers, William and Harold Kleinknecht; sister, Mildred Kleinknecht; granddaughter, Megan Eighmey and great grandson, Brayden Thomas.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 5790 W Temperance Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, where funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Lambertville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.