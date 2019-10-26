Monroe News Obituaries
|
Betty J. Cawood


1926 - 2019
Betty J. Cawood Obituary
Betty J. Cawood

May 11, 1926-Oct. 15, 2019

Betty "Pat" Jane Cawood, age 93, of Monroe, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Services Lutheran Home.

Born May 11, 1926, in Monroe, Pat was the daughter of John and Laverne (Anteau) Roach. She married the love of her life, Clyde "Steve" Cawood, on July 3, 1945. Sadly he preceded her in death March 11, 2014.

A dedicated homemaker, Pat was a Certified Rug Hooker, certified by Pearl McGowen. She taught Rug Hooking at Greenfield Village, enjoyed Quilting, Needlework and Fiber Arts, making many Box Dollhouses with the Miniature Society. Pat was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She served in many capacities, but her passion was the Chancel Choir where she worshiped the Lord through music for over 50 years and developed many lifetime friends.

Pat is survived by her children: Caren Hill, Dennis Cawood, Catherine (Michael) Pook and Kurt Cawood; grandchildren: Laura Robage, Ryan Bennett, Amy Cawood and Sarah Cawood as well as a nephew, Ron (Linda) Tykowski.

In accordance with Pat's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.

For more information, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
