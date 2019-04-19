Betty J. Durocher, age 84, of Monroe, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on April 15, 2019, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH.

Betty was born in Munising, MI, to the late Donald and Hilma Adair on July 24, 1934. A 1952 graduate of Mather High School in Munising, she would later attend the California School of Cosmetology. Betty would later move to Monroe and become the owner of Style Ryte Beauty Salon. After 21 weeks of dating, Betty would marry the love of her life Robert L. Durocher on January 23, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Monroe. She had a true love for children. Through 4-H family and friends, she supported and educated many children throughout her life.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her loving children Diane (Jeff) Harding, Karen Saunders, and Pamela (Dave) Geboski. Proud grandmother of Adam (Martha) Harding, Tyler Harding, Jenna Saunders, Steven Robert Saunders, Claire Geboski, and Xavier Geboski. Also survived by her siblings Dorothy Masters, Karen Beauchaine, Darrell Adair, Lorraine Vertz, and Judy Migazzi. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her in-laws Leroy and Wilma Durocher, brothers Edward, Sheldon, Ronald, and Dennis.

Visitation will take place Monday April 22, 2019, from 4-7pm at the Allore Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 23, 2019, from 9:30am until Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 127 N. Monroe St., Monroe. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Doctors and staff at Flower Hospital for their excellent care and compassion the last several months. As Betty always said, "Bye For Now." We love you, Big Honey, Diane, Karen, and Pam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 127 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162. To share a memory, visit www.martenson.com. Published in Monroe News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary