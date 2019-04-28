|
Betty Jean Lauderman, 86 years, of Toledo, OH formally of Riga, MI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
The daughter of Jay and Kathleen (Haas) Kistner she was born on July 29, 1932 in McClure, OH.
A graduate of Waite High School, she married Blaine Lauderman on July 27, 1950 in the Church of the Brethren in Toledo, OH; and they began their lives together in Temperance, MI.
Betty loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother while she enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling, camping and walking around the mall greeting anyone with a hug and conversation.
She lived her faith by sewing cancer caps and quilts for needy, crocheting mats for the homeless, serving at the Toledo Rescue Mission and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. She was also a Cub Scout and Camp Fire girls leader.
Betty and Blaine traveled all the U.S, Canada, the Holy Land, Austria and Holland and were former member of Hitch Up and Go Club.
Betty was a faithful member of Whiteford Wesleyan Church where she was involved in the prayer garden, VBS, funeral dinners, Bible studies and worked in the nursery "Betty's Babies."
For those that knew Betty, her open Bible was not far away and her Lord and Savior were the center of her life as it was a priority to share her faith with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Blaine; children, Deb (Ken) Klem, Bruce (Rhonda) Lauderman, Brenda (John) Palmiter, Ben (Shelly) Lauderman and Brian (Ellen) Lauderman; 9 siblings Ruth Richardson, Charles (Sandy) Kistner, Shirley Walker, Roy Lee Kistner, Alice (Roland) Siefert, Daisy Zabik, Lily Halley, John Kistner and Mary Kisnter; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Teresa.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church 10285 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Whiteford Wesleyan Church.
Graveside services will be private in Restlawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences at www.bedfordfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 28, 2019