|
|
Betty Lou Alice Knowles was born in Dundee on June 2, 1928. She was one of three children born to the union of the late Ralph P. and Allene F. (Miller) Knowles. She attended Macon Rural School prior to graduating with the Class of 1946 from Dundee High School.
Betty Lou married John S. Ott at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maybee on April 23, 1949. The couple would share in the birth of four children, and she cared for their needs as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church being active with the Mary Martha's Circle and Altar Society, she enjoyed Bible study.
Betty Lou was the family genealogist, enjoying research of the Knowles and Miller names. She loved hearing family anecdotes. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Pistons and Tigers, enjoyed puzzles, reading, and watching movies on television. Betty Lou was also blessed with a green thumb for house plants, and was especially gifted with African Violets and Christmas Cacti. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty Lou Alice Ott, age 90, of Petersburg passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband in 2003; son: Alan Charles Ott in 1954; brother: R. Charles Knowles in 1977; sister: Joann Shipley in 2016; and two great grandchildren: Damon A. Holbrook in 2013 and Carter J. Holbrook in 2008.
To cherish her memory she leaves three children: Beverly A. (Dennis) Winter and Brenda S. Holbrook both of Dundee, and Robert J. Ott of Petersburg; seven grandchildren: Lynette (Steve) Hackett, Jeffery (Betsy) Winter, Jason Winter, Denise (Kyle) Crowder, Brian Holbrook, Melissa Holbrook (Nathan Heaton), and Martin Smith; and ten great grandchildren: Evan, Marie, Benjamin, Matthew, Joshua, Ashley, Garrett, Tyler, Alexia, and Aiden.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home) 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 343 East Center Street, Petersburg with Pastor Mark Flory officiating. Private burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the church. Online guests may visit www.coverfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Medilodge of Monroe and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the exceptional care provided to Betty Lou.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 30, 2019