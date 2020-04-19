|
1934 Thanksgiving fell on the last rather than the fourth Thursday in November. So it was Thanksgiving morning that Betty Louise Stahl made her appearance.
By the time Betty was three, all of her grandparents had died, with the exception of her mother's mother who came to live with them. She taught Betty to knit in the European fashion, and the annual quilt that Betty's mother and grandmother produced set the background for Betty's quilting in later years.
In high school, Betty sang in the school choir and became the editor of the school paper. She also served as secretary to the student council and was also active in a regional council of student governments.
After high school, Betty attended Antioch College. Antioch turned out to be an excellent choice as that is where Betty met Donald Glower, who didn't stand a chance once she'd spotted him. That led to marriage and four children and bunches of grandchildren and living happily ever after.
Along the way, Betty belonged to and organized groups of women with similar interests. At Ohio State she was president of the University Women's Club, where she worked on a committee which published a recipe book to raise money for student scholarships. Her best friends came from the bridge groups, gourmet clubs, and faculty wives clubs that she belonged to.
Betty and Don have traveled some: bunches of trips to Paris and Mexico and Canada, twice to China, Egypt and England, once to Germany, Hungary, Austria, plus all the trips around the US. Betty thought home was nicest.
Betty and Don's four children, Don Jr., Michel, Leilani, and Jacob, are the icing on the cake and what really made this all worthwhile. Growing up they were a delight to Don and Betty because they were all so bright and kind and ethical. As adults they're still treasured, not so much as children but as real people who are doing good things.
During her stay at Antioch College she was expected to live up to the challenge of Horace Mann, President of Antioch College in the 1850s, who challenged the students to build and live their lives and "to be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for society". Betty Glower met the challenge of Horace Mann.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 19, 2020