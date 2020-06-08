Bettye Lucille Poore was born April 19, 1939 in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Jess Houston Poore and the late Mossie (Gilbert) Keller. Bettye was a 1957 Monroe High School graduate who went on to support her family as a Corrections Officer for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department for thirty years.
Bettye was witty with a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. She was quite audacious, willing to take on risk creating the next chapters of her life. Bettye appreciated the outdoors as an avid flower gardener; caring for her roses was the highlight of her summers. As a historical enthusiast, Bettye was intrigued to learn about the unfolding of past events on her many journeys visiting historical sites throughout the country.
Family was most important to Bettye. She had a special bond with her children and her children's friends; however, she cherished those who gave her the alias names: "Grambo," "G.B." and "Graham Cracker," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her quiet time, Bettye could be found writing short stories, reading history, true crime or Steven King books snuggle up with her canine companion "Love."
Bettye Lucille Miller, age 81, of Monroe passed away at 4:41a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home under the care of Greatlakes Caring Hospice. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by a son-in-law: Jeffrey Vanderpool; and two grandsons: Thomas and James Gonzales.
To cherish her memory, she leaves six children: Tanya Vanderpool of Newport, Everett "Rudy" Miller of Monroe, Kevin (Kimberly) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shawn Greathouse of Monroe, Kelly (Dennis) Damzyn of Monroe and Megan (Jerry Jr.) Ray of Ida; thirteen grandchildren: Shane, Jesse, Donald, Steven, Andrew, Casey, Kyle, Cori, Benjamin, Sunshine, Clayton, Mia and Beau; ten great-grandchildren: Drake, Evan, Tyler, Ethan, Thomas, James, Cameran, Gage, Evelyn and Lucille; and her former husband: Everett Miller.
She will lie in state from 11 a.m. until a Worship Service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Monroe Full Gospel Church; 5337 E Albain Road, Monroe, MI 48161 with Pastor Harold Raines officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Bettye was witty with a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. She was quite audacious, willing to take on risk creating the next chapters of her life. Bettye appreciated the outdoors as an avid flower gardener; caring for her roses was the highlight of her summers. As a historical enthusiast, Bettye was intrigued to learn about the unfolding of past events on her many journeys visiting historical sites throughout the country.
Family was most important to Bettye. She had a special bond with her children and her children's friends; however, she cherished those who gave her the alias names: "Grambo," "G.B." and "Graham Cracker," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her quiet time, Bettye could be found writing short stories, reading history, true crime or Steven King books snuggle up with her canine companion "Love."
Bettye Lucille Miller, age 81, of Monroe passed away at 4:41a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home under the care of Greatlakes Caring Hospice. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by a son-in-law: Jeffrey Vanderpool; and two grandsons: Thomas and James Gonzales.
To cherish her memory, she leaves six children: Tanya Vanderpool of Newport, Everett "Rudy" Miller of Monroe, Kevin (Kimberly) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shawn Greathouse of Monroe, Kelly (Dennis) Damzyn of Monroe and Megan (Jerry Jr.) Ray of Ida; thirteen grandchildren: Shane, Jesse, Donald, Steven, Andrew, Casey, Kyle, Cori, Benjamin, Sunshine, Clayton, Mia and Beau; ten great-grandchildren: Drake, Evan, Tyler, Ethan, Thomas, James, Cameran, Gage, Evelyn and Lucille; and her former husband: Everett Miller.
She will lie in state from 11 a.m. until a Worship Service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Monroe Full Gospel Church; 5337 E Albain Road, Monroe, MI 48161 with Pastor Harold Raines officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.